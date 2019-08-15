UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Study Predicts Half Of UK Farms To Go Bankrupt In Case Of No-Deal Brexit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 05:35 PM

New Study Predicts Half of UK Farms to Go Bankrupt in Case of No-Deal Brexit

A no-deal Brexit could hurt UK farmers due to future EU tariffs coupled with the potential lack of domestic support, a report commissioned by the People's Vote campaign showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A no-deal Brexit could hurt UK farmers due to future EU tariffs coupled with the potential lack of domestic support, a report commissioned by the People's Vote campaign showed on Thursday.

The People's Vote is an anti-Brexit campaign group advocating for a new referendum on the final divorce agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"The combination of the removal of support payments - only a proportion will be made up by enhanced environmental payments - and an adverse trading environment will render the majority of farm businesses unviable. By the mid-2020s a large proportion of farm businesses - 50% or more is not an unreasonable estimate - recognising that they face an unprofitable future will decide to cease trading," the report said, as cited by The Guardian newspaper.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019. However, due to former Prime Minister Theresa May's failed efforts to secure an acceptable agreement with Brussels, prospects for a no-deal Brexit are becoming more realistic. Boris Johnson, May's successor, has made clear his willingness to go down that route.

Anti-Brexit campaigners have consistently been warning of various dramatic consequences that could result from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union without a deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote European Union Divorce Brussels United Kingdom Brexit March May 2016 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pak nation is with oppressed Kashmiris for their j ..

5 minutes ago

India warned of turning AJK into the graveyard of ..

42 seconds ago

PCB invites 20 cricketers for pre-season camp at N ..

11 minutes ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifts o ..

44 seconds ago

Photographic exhibition, protest rally held

46 seconds ago

Families of Kashmir detainees in dark about their ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.