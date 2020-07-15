UrduPoint.com
New Study Says World Population By 2100 May Be 2Bln Less Than UN's Estimates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:11 PM

A group of international scientists has made a world population growth forecast in a study published in The Lancet medical journal that says the number of people will peak in 2064 and drop to about 8.8 billion by 2100, which is 2 billion less than under the UN's estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A group of international scientists has made a world population growth forecast in a study published in The Lancet medical journal that says the number of people will peak in 2064 and drop to about 8.8 billion by 2100, which is 2 billion less than under the UN's estimate.

"In the reference scenario, the global population was projected to peak in 2064 at 9 73 billion (8,84-10,9) people and decline to 8,79 billion (6,83-11,8) in 2100," the study out on Tuesday said, adding that under the UN forecast, the global population in 2100 will be 10.88 billion.

According to the article, the five countries with the largest population by 2100 will be India with 1.

09 billion, Nigeria with 791 million, China with 732 million, the United States with 336 million and Pakistan with 248 million.

"Findings also suggest a shifting age structure in many parts of the world, with 2,37 billion (1,91-2,87) individuals older than 65 years and 1,70 billion (111-281) individuals younger than 20 years, forecasted globally in 2100," the article added.

Meanwhile, in more than 20 countries, including Japan, Thailand, and Spain, the population is expected to decline by over 50 percent from 2017-2100. China's population, however, is projected to decline by 48 percent.

