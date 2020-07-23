(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):

ROME -- The earliest coronavirus strains spreading in Italy's Lombardy region did not come directly from China, according to a new study.

After analyzing more than 300 blood samples of COVID-19 patients from Lombardy between February and April, researchers found that the variant of the virus is observed frequently in European countries, such as the Netherlands, Switzerland and France, but seldom observed in China, said a non-peer-reviewed paper published Monday on medRxiv.org, a preprint server for health sciences.

WASHINGTON -- People could need multiple vaccine doses to immunize themselves against the coronavirus and deploying a vaccine will require a global effort, microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Wednesday.

"None of the vaccines at this point appear like they'll work with a single dose," Gates told CBS Evening news. "That was the hope at the very beginning." NEW DELHI -- The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 1.2 million mark in India, reaching 1,238,635, while the death toll reached 29,861, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry on Thursday.

India's federal health ministry Thursday morning said 1,129 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 45,720 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the numbers of deaths to 29,861 and total cases to 1,238,635.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in managed isolation facilities, with the number of active cases in the country being 22, according to the Ministry of Health.

It has now been 83 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source, said a ministry statement.

WASHINGTON -- Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday issued an executive order that requires residents to wear masks outside their homes.

"Basically what it says is, if you leave home, you should wear a mask," Bowser told reporters during a press conference.

The order, which includes fines of up to 1,000 U.S. Dollars per violation, won't be enforced on children under the age of three, people who are actively eating or drinking, and those who are vigorously exercising outdoors without being close to anyone else.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland, 19 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 18 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and one was in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 59 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,938.

The daily caseload stayed around 60 for two straight days due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

The small cluster infections were still found from a real estate company and a church in Seoul and an army unit in Gyeonggi province.

ACCRA -- Ghana confirmed 683 more COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide count to 29,672, according to the country's health officials.

Meanwhile, 759 patients were discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 26,090.

The COVID-19 death toll in the West African country stood at 153.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil on Wednesday saw a record 67,860 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing its total caseload to 2,227,514.

According to the Health Ministry, the new one-day record by far eclipsed the previous one set on June 16 of 45,241 new cases.