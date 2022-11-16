UrduPoint.com

New Submarine Of Russian Navy Enters Service - Ministry Of Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

New Submarine of Russian Navy Enters Service - Ministry of Industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) A new submarine of Project 636.3 named Ufa joined forces of the Russian navy on Wednesday at a ceremony in Saint Petersburg, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

"Our country is one of the world's leading ships manufacturers. Completion of the Ufa submarine demonstrates that our shipyards do not decrease performance and meet deadlines on completion of ships for the Russian navy," Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

The commander-in-chief of the Russian navy, Nikolay Yevmenov, stated that this submarine is the fourth in the series of Project 636.3 vessels commissioned for the Pacific Fleet, with all six submarines scheduled to enter service by 2024.

Production of the Ufa submarine was started in November 2019. Project 636.3 is a modification of Project 636 Varshavyanka (NATO reporting name Kilo). This is a diesel-electric attack submarine, which carries torpedoes and Kalibr cruise missiles.

