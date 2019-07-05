UrduPoint.com
New Summit Of Astana Process On Syria Member States Being Studied- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

New Summit of Astana Process on Syria Member States Being Studied- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the possibility to convene a new summit of the member states of the Astana process on Syria was being studied

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the possibility to convene a new summit of the member states of the Astana process on Syria was being studied.

"Russia, Turkey and Iran, as states guaranteeing the agreements reached by the [Syrian] government and opposition as part of the Astana process, will continue their effort for achieving new results in order to establish sustainable peace in Syria.

There are plans to hold meetings at the level of political directors soon. The [possibility to hold] a new summit of the Astana trio is being studied," Lavrov said at the meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

