New Supersonic Delta-Wing Airliner Will Fly 3 Times Speed of Sound - Virgin Galactic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) A planned new delta-wing supersonic airliner powered by Rolls-Royce engines will fly at Mach 3, or three times the speed of sound, Virgin Galactic said in an announcement on Monday.

Virgin Galactic announced the first stage design scope for the build of its high speed aircraft design, and the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Rolls-Royce to collaborate in designing and developing engine propulsion technology for high speed commercial aircraft, the announcement said.

"The basic parameters of the initial high speed aircraft design include a targeted Mach 3 certified delta-wing aircraft that would have capacity for 9 to 19 people at an altitude above 60,000 feet and would include business or First Class seating arrangements," the announcement also said.

The announcement follows the successful completion of the program's Mission Concept Review milestone and authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration's Center for Emerging Concepts and Innovation to work with Virgin Galactic to outline a certification framework, the announcement added.