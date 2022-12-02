UrduPoint.com

New Suspicious Parcel Received By Ukrainian Embassy In Spain Has No Explosives - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Madrid police found no explosives in a new suspicious parcel sent to the Ukrainian embassy, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Madrid police found no explosives in a new suspicious parcel sent to the Ukrainian embassy, media reported.

The Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was reportedly cordoned off in the morning after receiving a suspicious envelope with blood stains.

The police received a negative test for the presence of explosives, according to the RTVE broadcaster.

Now, in accordance with the protocol, a thorough examination of the parcel is being conducted, the media added.

Previously, parcels with explosives were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, arms company Instalaza, the Spanish Defense Ministry and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase. On Thursday, it was also reported that on November 24, the Spanish police had intercepted an envelope, presumably with a "pyrotechnic substance", which was addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

