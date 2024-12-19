Open Menu

New Swap Needed For Russian 'child Political Prisoners': Freed Artist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Anti-Kremlin artist and musician Alexandra Skochilenko, freed in a historic prisoner swap in August, has urged Western governments to work on a new exchange to release Russian child political prisoners.

Skochilenko, who had been serving a seven-year prison sentence for replacing supermarket price tags with messages opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, was one of 16 Russian dissidents and foreign nationals freed on August 1 in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.

While activists say there are hundreds of political prisoners in Russia, Skochilenko said the West should help free Moscow's youngest political victims amid a clampdown by President Vladimir Putin that had only intensified after the invasion.

"I would like a new exchange -- if it happens -- to be a swap for Russian child political prisoners," Skochilenko told Agence France-Presse in an interview in Paris.

"You would stand up for the most vulnerable who may not be of any practical use to you. Such a child would arrive, he won't overthrow the Putin regime, he's not going to generate revenue, but that's what people do in the name of humanity."

"There are quite a lot of child political prisoners," said the 34-year-old who spent over two years behind bars in Saint Petersburg.

She added that teenagers detained on political grounds were jailed together with teen murderers and rapists.

"There was a juvenile detention centre on our prison territory, and I saw them, I spoke to them, I heard them yell every night, beat each other, smash their cells. And our pro-opposition kids are being thrown together with them. This is very scary."

