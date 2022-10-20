New Swedish Foreign Minister to Make First Trip to Finland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will travel to neighboring Finland on Friday for his first trip since taking office this week.

"It is great that Minister Billstrom has the opportunity to visit Finland so soon.

Sweden is Finland's most important bilateral partner," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.

The two diplomats will discuss support to Ukraine and "topical NATO matters," the Finnish foreign ministry said.

Sweden's new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, presented his cabinet line-up on Tuesday. The three-party minority coalition government will be backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time in the Nordic nation's history.