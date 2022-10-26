New Swedish Prime Minister to Visit Finland on Friday, Discuss NATO Accession

New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will pay his first official visit to Finland on October 28 to discuss the two countries' future NATO membership, the Finnish government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will pay his first official visit to Finland on October 28 to discuss the two countries' future NATO membership, the Finnish government said on Wednesday.

During the trip, Kristersson is expected to meet with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin and President Sauli Niinisto, according to the government.

"In their meeting, Prime Minister Marin and Prime Minister Kristersson will discuss bilateral relations between Finland and Sweden, the countries' future NATO membership ... support for Ukraine and topical EU matters," the message read.

Kristersson presented his cabinet line-up last week. The three-party minority coalition government is backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time in the Nordic nation's history.

On Friday, new Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom visited Finland to meet with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto.

On Monday, Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson also made a trip to Finland to discuss bilateral defense cooperation as well as the countries' NATO accession with Finnish officials.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. With 28 out of 30 NATO members having formally ratified the agreements on Finland and Sweden's accession, both countries are now in talks with Turkey to allay concerns over their alleged support of organizations designated as terrorist by Ankara. The second country that still has not ratified the agreements is Hungary, though it is expected to approve the agreements in coming weeks.