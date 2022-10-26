UrduPoint.com

New Swedish Prime Minister To Visit Finland On Friday, Discuss NATO Accession

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 10:32 PM

New Swedish Prime Minister to Visit Finland on Friday, Discuss NATO Accession

New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will pay his first official visit to Finland on October 28 to discuss the two countries' future NATO membership, the Finnish government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will pay his first official visit to Finland on October 28 to discuss the two countries' future NATO membership, the Finnish government said on Wednesday.

During the trip, Kristersson is expected to meet with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin and President Sauli Niinisto, according to the government.

"In their meeting, Prime Minister Marin and Prime Minister Kristersson will discuss bilateral relations between Finland and Sweden, the countries' future NATO membership ... support for Ukraine and topical EU matters," the message read.

Kristersson presented his cabinet line-up last week. The three-party minority coalition government is backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time in the Nordic nation's history.

On Friday, new Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom visited Finland to meet with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto.

On Monday, Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson also made a trip to Finland to discuss bilateral defense cooperation as well as the countries' NATO accession with Finnish officials.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. With 28 out of 30 NATO members having formally ratified the agreements on Finland and Sweden's accession, both countries are now in talks with Turkey to allay concerns over their alleged support of organizations designated as terrorist by Ankara. The second country that still has not ratified the agreements is Hungary, though it is expected to approve the agreements in coming weeks.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Minority Russia Turkey Visit Ankara Sweden Finland Hungary May October Democrats Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Biden Support for Kiev Could Swing Ukrainian Voter ..

Biden Support for Kiev Could Swing Ukrainian Voters to Democrats in Key Races - ..

20 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Legalize Cannabis in 2024 - Healt ..

Germany Plans to Legalize Cannabis in 2024 - Health Minister

22 minutes ago
 Last Minute Choices by Undecided Voters Will Decid ..

Last Minute Choices by Undecided Voters Will Decide Control of US Congress - Pol ..

22 minutes ago
 Call for new accords for South Asia development : ..

Call for new accords for South Asia development : Prof Dr Shahid Munir

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner for distributing free wheat among flo ..

Commissioner for distributing free wheat among flood-victims in Larkana division ..

22 minutes ago
 Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not pro ..

Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not providing security to Arshad Shar ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.