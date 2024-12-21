New Syrian Leaders Say They Want To Contribute To 'regional Peace'
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Syria wants to contribute to "regional peace", the country's new authorities said late Friday, after a meeting between leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and a US diplomatic delegation.
"The Syrian side indicated that the Syrian people stand at an equal distance from all countries and parties in the region and that Syria rejects any polarisation," the statement said.
It said the new authorities wanted to "affirm Syria's role in promoting regional peace and building privileged strategic partnerships with countries in the region".
A Syrian official had previously told AFP that the meeting between al-Sharaa -- known previously by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani -- and the US delegation led by Barbara Leaf, head of the middle East at the State Department, was "positive".
Al-Sharaa, the leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group that seized power in Damascus, was previously the target of US sanctions.
But after their first formal contact in Damascus on Friday, Washington announced it had dropped a bounty for his arrest.
"Based on our discussion, I told him that we were dropping the offer of a reward," Leaf told reporters.
She said she told the new Syrian leader of the "critical need to ensure that terrorist groups cannot pose a threat inside Syria or outside, including to the United States and our partners in the region".
She said he "committed to doing so," adding that he had appeared to her as "pragmatic."
HTS, which leads the victorious coalition of armed groups in Damascus, claims to have broken with militarism and has sought to reassure people of its ability to revive the country after nearly 14 years of civil war.
France, Germany, Britain, and the United Nations have also sent emissaries to Damascus in recent days to establish contacts with the new authorities.
The West is wary of the risk of fragmentation of the country and the resurgence of the militant group Islamic State, which has never been completely eradicated there.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
New Syrian leaders say they want to contribute to 'regional peace'3 minutes ago
-
US hours from government shutdown over Christmas3 minutes ago
-
Anger after Musk backs German far right3 minutes ago
-
US House passes bill to avert shutdown, Senate vote to follow3 minutes ago
-
Russia says Kursk strike kills 5 after Moscow claims deadly Kyiv attack13 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 7 children from one family13 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table13 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen unveils major job cuts in cost-saving drive23 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table32 minutes ago
-
Arahmaiani: the Indonesian artist with a thousand lives33 minutes ago
-
Amazon says US strike caused 'no disruptions'33 minutes ago
-
Court rules against El Salvador in controversial abortion case33 minutes ago