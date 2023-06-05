UrduPoint.com

New System Integrates Baltic States Air Defenses With US, NATO Forces - Northrop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:01 PM

New System Integrates Baltic States Air Defenses With US, NATO Forces - Northrop

Northrop Grumman has deployed its new Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, creating air and missile defense interoperability between the Baltic states, NATO and US forces, the company announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Northrop Grumman has deployed its new Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, creating air and missile defense interoperability between the Baltic states, NATO and US forces, the company announced on Monday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation's FAAD C2 system was successfully fielded in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, creating air and missile defense interoperability amongst the Baltic states, NATO and US forces," the company said in a press release.

FAAD C2 provides command and control for the three small Baltic nations' collective short range air defense (SHORAD) systems to conduct counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) and SHORAD missions, the release explained.

"Northrop Grumman modernized the Baltics' air defense and C-UAS capabilities in alignment with the US European Command's Integrated Air and Missile Defense Plan," the release said.

The company conducted FAAD C2 training with the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian armies in the Baltic region to help them integrate with modern NATO air defenses, it added.

Related Topics

NATO Company Estonia Lithuania Latvia

Recent Stories

Nawaz to lead PML-N campaign for next general elec ..

Nawaz to lead PML-N campaign for next general elections: Minister for Interior R ..

4 minutes ago
 Trial Setting Hearing for Russian Businessman Vinn ..

Trial Setting Hearing for Russian Businessman Vinnik Set on Friday - Court Docum ..

4 minutes ago
 Condolence reference held at LUH for late Prof Dr ..

Condolence reference held at LUH for late Prof Dr Leghari

4 minutes ago
 Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese ..

Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese Counterparts in Beijing - Stat ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus S ..

Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus Stand

14 minutes ago
 European Court of Justice Says Poland's Controvers ..

European Court of Justice Says Poland's Controversial Justice Reform Infringes E ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.