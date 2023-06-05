New System Integrates Baltic States Air Defenses With US, NATO Forces - Northrop

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Northrop Grumman has deployed its new Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, creating air and missile defense interoperability between the Baltic states, NATO and US forces, the company announced on Monday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation's FAAD C2 system was successfully fielded in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, creating air and missile defense interoperability amongst the Baltic states, NATO and US forces," the company said in a press release.

FAAD C2 provides command and control for the three small Baltic nations' collective short range air defense (SHORAD) systems to conduct counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) and SHORAD missions, the release explained.

"Northrop Grumman modernized the Baltics' air defense and C-UAS capabilities in alignment with the US European Command's Integrated Air and Missile Defense Plan," the release said.

The company conducted FAAD C2 training with the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian armies in the Baltic region to help them integrate with modern NATO air defenses, it added.