New Tax To Force Digital Platforms To Pay For Australian News
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Social media companies will be forced to pay for Australian news content under a new government policy.
The Federal government on Thursday announced plans for a new tax to incentivize technology giants, including Meta and Google, to make deals with Australian media companies for using their content.
The tax would be applied to the companies' Australian revenue but could be offset if they sign deals with media companies to pay them for news content shared on social media.
Michelle Rowland, the minister for communications, and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said that the tax will be set at higher levels than digital platforms would pay under direct deals, incentivizing them to pay media companies rather than the government.
If any revenue is raised by the new tax it would be distributed to news outlets.
"Digital platforms receive huge financial benefits from Australia, and they have a social and economic responsibility to contribute to Australians' access to quality journalism," Jones told reporters.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in March announced it would not renew voluntary deals it signed with Australian publishers in 2021.
The government said the new model would prevent digital platforms from refusing to carry news to avoid deals with local publishers.
The new measure will apply to all digital platforms with Australian revenues exceeding 250 million Australian Dollars (160.3 million U.S. dollars).
Legislation for the new tax will be introduced to parliament in 2025 and backdated to Jan. 1 for tax purposes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Team from Papua New Guinea to join Australia's National Rugby League11 minutes ago
-
'Alarming' US mystery drones confound officials, scare locals21 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'21 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's seafood exports to hit new record21 minutes ago
-
Five dead in traffic accident in western Nepal21 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'21 minutes ago
-
Video game bosses gather at 'darkest hour' for industry31 minutes ago
-
Trump invites China's Xi to presidential inauguration next month: Report31 minutes ago
-
Lula to undergo new operation to 'minimize' cranial bleeding risk41 minutes ago
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship41 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly calls for 'unconditional' Gaza ceasefire41 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'41 minutes ago