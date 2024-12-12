Open Menu

New Tax To Force Digital Platforms To Pay For Australian News

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM

New tax to force digital platforms to pay for Australian news

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Social media companies will be forced to pay for Australian news content under a new government policy.

The Federal government on Thursday announced plans for a new tax to incentivize technology giants, including Meta and Google, to make deals with Australian media companies for using their content.

The tax would be applied to the companies' Australian revenue but could be offset if they sign deals with media companies to pay them for news content shared on social media.

Michelle Rowland, the minister for communications, and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said that the tax will be set at higher levels than digital platforms would pay under direct deals, incentivizing them to pay media companies rather than the government.

If any revenue is raised by the new tax it would be distributed to news outlets.

"Digital platforms receive huge financial benefits from Australia, and they have a social and economic responsibility to contribute to Australians' access to quality journalism," Jones told reporters.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in March announced it would not renew voluntary deals it signed with Australian publishers in 2021.

The government said the new model would prevent digital platforms from refusing to carry news to avoid deals with local publishers.

The new measure will apply to all digital platforms with Australian revenues exceeding 250 million Australian Dollars (160.3 million U.S. dollars).

Legislation for the new tax will be introduced to parliament in 2025 and backdated to Jan. 1 for tax purposes.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

12 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

12 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

12 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

12 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

12 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

12 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

12 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

12 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

12 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World