New tax to force digital platforms to pay for Australian news

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Social media companies will be forced to pay for Australian news content under a new government policy.

The Federal government on Thursday announced plans for a new tax to incentivize technology giants, including Meta and Google, to make deals with Australian media companies for using their content.

The tax would be applied to the companies' Australian revenue but could be offset if they sign deals with media companies to pay them for news content shared on social media.

Michelle Rowland, the minister for communications, and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said that the tax will be set at higher levels than digital platforms would pay under direct deals, incentivizing them to pay media companies rather than the government.

If any revenue is raised by the new tax it would be distributed to news outlets.

"Digital platforms receive huge financial benefits from Australia, and they have a social and economic responsibility to contribute to Australians' access to quality journalism," Jones told reporters.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in March announced it would not renew voluntary deals it signed with Australian publishers in 2021.

The government said the new model would prevent digital platforms from refusing to carry news to avoid deals with local publishers.

The new measure will apply to all digital platforms with Australian revenues exceeding 250 million Australian Dollars (160.3 million U.S. dollars).

Legislation for the new tax will be introduced to parliament in 2025 and backdated to Jan. 1 for tax purposes.