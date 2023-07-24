Open Menu

New Tensions In France After Policeman Jailed Over Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:57 PM

New tensions in France after policeman jailed over violence

The remanding in custody of a French policeman in the city of Marseille sparked new controversy Monday weeks after violent riots, with a call from police chiefs for the officer to be freed prompting fury on the left and concern within the judiciary

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The remanding in custody of a French policeman in the city of Marseille sparked new controversy Monday weeks after violent riots, with a call from police chiefs for the officer to be freed prompting fury on the left and concern within the judiciary.

France was rocked by over a week of riots that began last month over the killing of 17-year-old Nahel M. by a policeman during a traffic check outside Paris. The officer has been charged and jailed ahead of trial.

In the incident in Marseille, a man named as Hedi, 21, says he was beaten by four or five men he identified as police during unrest in the city over the death of Nahel M. earlier this month.

He says he was also hit in the head by a blast ball fired by police. He underwent operations and has now returned home but risks losing the sight in one eye, according to his lawyer.

Four police were charged last week over the incident, one of whom was remanded in custody ahead of trial.

"Knowing that he is in prison is stopping me from sleeping," said France's national police chief Frederic Veaux in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper published on Monday.

"In general, I believe that ahead of a possible trial, a police officer should not be in prison, even if he may have committed serious faults or errors in the course of his work," he added.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez tweeted that he shared the stance of Veaux.

In an interview with French television, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he understood the "emotion" of the police after the recent riots, while emphasising that "no one in the Republic is above the law".

Asked about Veaux's remarks, Macron steered clear of giving a direct reaction. "It (the ruling to jail the policeman) is a decision which was taken by a judge so I am not going to comment on it."

Related Topics

Riots Police Jail France Traffic Marseille Paris Man May TV From

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six ..

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six months ended 30th June 2023

46 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending reg ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending regulations governing railways in ..

56 seconds ago
 Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicl ..

Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques

1 minute ago
 Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites res ..

Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites residents and visitors to explore ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transf ..

Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transformative collaboration to shap ..

1 minute ago
 Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sus ..

Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sustainable growth: Mujtaba Lodhi ..

4 minutes ago
Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways ..

Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK P ..

Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK President

4 minutes ago
 Senate passes eight bills, refers others to releva ..

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to relevant committees for review

8 minutes ago
 District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand spe ..

District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Gree ..

EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European ..

8 minutes ago
 UN talks seek to fix 'broken' global food system

UN talks seek to fix 'broken' global food system

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World