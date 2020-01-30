UrduPoint.com
New Test Kits For Coronavirus Approved In China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:52 PM

A batch of nucleic acid reagent test kits for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and received a medical device registration certificate

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A batch of nucleic acid reagent test kits for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and received a medical device registration certificate.

The kits, developed by Sansure Biotech, a Changsha-based biotech company, can shorten detection time and recognize suspected cases, especially latent infections.

Helped by an automatic nucleic acid extractor and a mobile molecular diagnostic platform developed by Sansure Biotech, the kits can generate test results in 30 minutes.

The NMPA approved four new products for testing the new coronavirus on Jan.

26.

The products, including reagent test kits and a sequencing system of the virus, are expected to speed up the diagnosis process and further expand the supply capacity of virus detection products.

Meanwhile, the NMPA urged provincial drug regulators to intensify the supervision of production to ensure product safety.

The administration said it will continue implementing special approval procedures for drugs and medical devices to contain the outbreak.

As of the end of Tuesday, the novel coronavirus had claimed 132 lives and infected 5,974 people nationwide in China.

