New Test System To Detect Russians Immune To COVID-19 Next Week - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:16 PM

New Test System to Detect Russians Immune to COVID-19 Next Week - Official

A new diagnostic system will help detect Russians who are already immune to the coronavirus, including doctors, next week, the head of the country's consumer rights protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) A new diagnostic system will help detect Russians who are already immune to the coronavirus, including doctors, next week, the head of the country's consumer rights protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"Next week, a new diagnostic system, developed by Vektor [state research center of virology] ...

will help us determine, more efficiently and quicker, whether there are antibodies ... or there is an acute disease. We will be capable of detecting people, both among the population and among medical staffers, those who are already immune and thus can work with patients more freely," Anna Popova said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordinating council.

She also said that a new COVID-19 test system would be registered on Friday. It will significantly facilitate the procedure and reduce it to just two and a half hours.

