New Tests Reveal No Contamination in Druzhba Pipeline - Czech State Reserve Head

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) New tests have not revealed any contamination in the Druzhba pipeline, the head of the Czech State Reserve, Pavel Svagr, said on Tuesday, citing the information that he received from the Unipetrol holding.

Czech Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters late on Monday that increased contamination level had been revealed in a segment of the Druzhba pipeline, located at the Slovak-Ukrainian border.

"New tests have not confirmed that there is contamination in the Druzhba pipeline. We have not managed to establish the reason behind abnormal increase in chlorides level. However, it is fine that a more strict control system has been introduced after the Druzhba pipeline has not been functioning for a month [due to the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil]," Svagr told reporters.

He added that Unipetrol would resume receiving oil through the Druzhba pipeline later on Tuesday.