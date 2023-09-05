New Thai govt sworn in

Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cabinet were sworn in on Tuesday, nearly four months after elections were held in the Southeast Asian country

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cabinet were sworn in on Tuesday, nearly four months after elections were held in the Southeast Asian country.

Premier Thavisin and his 33-member Cabinet took their oaths of office before King Maha Vajiralongkorn at a ceremony held at the Royal Palace in the capital Bangkok.

Local broadcaster Thai PBS World posted a photo of Thavisin and his cabinet members before proceeding to the palace.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the new prime minister said that he would follow the king's advice and work tirelessly for the sake of the country and the people, according to the broadcaster.

On Saturday, the king endorsed the Cabinet, paving the way to end months of political uncertainty.

Last month, Thavisin was elected the country's new prime minister by parliament, and later he received a formal endorsement letter to be appointed premier by the country's king.

Thavisin, who was nominated by Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew, will now lead an 11-party coalition government.