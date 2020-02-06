New Third Stage of Soyuz-2 for Comsat Launch Sent to Plesetsk Space Center - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The new third stage of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket for the launch of the Meridian-M military communications satellite, delayed from January, was sent to the Plesetsk space center, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

Earlier, other industry sources said the launch had not taken place on January 24 due to a problem with the cable system of the third stage of the Soyuz-2 rocket. To find out the reason, the rocket had to be removed from the launch site and returned to the assembly and test building. Later it was decided to deliver a new third stage to Plesetsk, and set the blastoff for February 20.

"A few days ago, a new third stage was sent from the Progress rocket and space center [Soyuz-2 manufacturer] to the space center," the source said.