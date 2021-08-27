New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul Airport - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US troops are confronting a new threat of a car bombing at the north gate of the Kabul international airport, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing a US official inside the airport complex

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US troops are confronting a new threat of a car bombing at the north gate of the Kabul international airport, ABC news reported on Thursday, citing a US official inside the airport complex.

Earlier in the day, more than 40 people were killed and over 100 wounded in twin bombing attacks near the Kabul airport. At least four US Marines are reportedly among the dead.