New Time Magazine Cover Features Chinese Leader Wearing Mask Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A new cover of Time will show Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing a medical face mask in light of the new coronavirus outbreak, according to a preview posted by the US magazine on Twitter on Thursday.

"TIME's new cover: The coronavirus outbreak could derail Xi Jinping's dreams of a Chinese century," the tweet said.

The headlines of the main articles in the issue, including China's Test, Preventing the Next Outbreak and The Economic Threat, are displayed on the mask.

The magazine issue will be released on February 17.

The virus has already killed over 560 people with more than 28,000 others being infected all over the world since it was first detected in December.