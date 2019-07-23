New Tory Leader Johnson Says Aims to Deliver Brexit, Defeat Corbyn-Led Labour Party

Speaking after the victory in the Conservative Party leadership election on Tuesday, Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party's new leader and future prime minister of the United Kingdom, made the defeat of the opposition and making Brexit reality his main goals

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Speaking after the victory in the Conservative Party leadership election on Tuesday, Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party's new leader and future prime minister of the United Kingdom , made the defeat of the opposition and making Brexit reality his main goals.

The election was organized after Prime Minister Theresa May had announced her resignation on June 24. Johnson won, gaining two thirds of the vote, while his opponent, Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt, got only a third.

"We know the mantra of the campaign that is just gone by.

In case you've forgotten it, you probably have, it is deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn, and that is what we gonna do," Johnson said in his victory speech.

The change in leadership comes at a crucial moment for both Johnson's party and the United Kingdom, as one deadline for making a Brexit deal with the European Union passed in March and the extended deadline will expire in October. May resigned after failing to deliver an agreement with the European Union that would be backed by parliament and her own party.