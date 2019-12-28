UrduPoint.com
New TOS-2 Flamethrower System To Be Ready For Serial Production In 2020 - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that the new TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system will be ready for mass production in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that the new TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system will be ready for mass production in 2020.

"Next year we expect the completion of all tests and the assignment of the letter 'O1' to the prospective TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system," Krivoruchko told Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.

The O1 is assigned to a product that has passed re-tests, which means all flaws detected in the product during first tests have been fixed.

The new TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system will reportedly be more compact than its current analogs, Solntsepek and Buratino, and will have artificial intelligence.

Krivoruchko added that TOS-2 will be demonstrated for the first time at the May Victory Parade in Moscow.

