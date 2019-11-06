New Transcripts Show Even Less Evidence for Trump Impeachment Than Before - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The two new transcripts released on Tuesday in the US House impeachment probe from former diplomats Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland reveal even less evidence to support the investigation than expected, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Gresham said.

"Both transcripts released today show there is even less evidence for this illegitimate impeachment sham than previously thought," Gresham said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sondland, the former US ambassador to the European Union, stated in his now released testimony to House committees that did not know - and still did not know - when, why or by whom United States aid to Ukraine was suspended, Gresham noted.

"No amount of salacious media-biased headlines, which are clearly designed to influence the narrative, change the fact that the President has done nothing wrong," Gresham said.

Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine, confirmed in his testimony there could not have been a quid pro quo on the issue between the Trump administration and the Ukrainian government because the Ukrainians did not know about the military aid hold at the time, Gresham added.