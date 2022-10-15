UrduPoint.com

New Transitional Government Formed In Chad - President's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 04:10 PM

New Transitional Government Formed in Chad - President's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) A new transitional government has been formed in Chad, the office of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the office of the president said that Chadian Prime Minister of the transitional government Albert Pahimi Padacke resigned after the completion of the "first phase of the transition period." Saleh Kebzabo, one of the leaders of the opposition in Chad, was appointed as the new prime minister.

"The second phase of Chad's transition is entering its practical phase... with the formation of a new government team," the statement read.

The statement added that a number of ministers retained their positions, in particular, the heads of departments responsible for national defense, state security, finance, and energy.

In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.

The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of the late president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by General Deby set a new 24-month time frame for holding the elections and proclaimed him Chad's interim president on October 8.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Concord Chad April October From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

9 minutes ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

22 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other ..

What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other?

38 minutes ago
 Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

1 hour ago
 NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

2 hours ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.