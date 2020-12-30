New tremors shake Croatia after deadly quake

(@FahadShabbir)

New tremors shook Croatia early Wednesday as the Adriatic country was still picking up the pieces of a deadly earthquake that claimed at least seven lives and reduced buildings to rubble a day before

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :New tremors shook Croatia early Wednesday as the Adriatic country was still picking up the pieces of a deadly earthquake that claimed at least seven lives and reduced buildings to rubble a day before.

The new 4.8 and 4.

7 magnitude quakes struck after 0515GMT in the same zone south of Zagreb that was badly damaged on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Rescue teams spent the night scouring ruins in the hard-hit area around Petrinja, a town 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital, where numerous rooftops collapsed under the force of Tuesday's 6.4-magnitude quake.

But no new victims were found overnight by the country's mountain rescue service, which searched more than 80 villages in the quake-hit zone, the organisation's chief Josip Granic told reporters.