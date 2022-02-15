UrduPoint.com

New Trial Against Kremlin Critic Navalny Opens From Prison: AFP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 01:22 PM

New trial against Kremlin critic Navalny opens from prison: AFP

A new trial against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny began on Tuesday inside the prison colony outside Moscow where he is held, in a case that could see his sentence extended by more than a decade

A new trial against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny began on Tuesday inside the prison colony outside Moscow where he is held, in a case that could see his sentence extended by more than a decade.

A video link showed Navalny in a prison uniform at the hearing, an AFP journalist reported. The opposition politician, who has spent a year behind bars after surviving a poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin, is accused of fresh fraud charges.

