New trial against Kremlin critic Navalny opens from prison: AFP

Pokrov, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A new trial against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny began on Tuesday inside the prison colony outside Moscow where he is held, in a case that could see his sentence extended by more than a decade.

A video link showed Navalny in a prison uniform at the hearing, an AFP journalist reported. The opposition politician, who has spent a year behind bars after surviving a poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin, is accused of fresh fraud charges.