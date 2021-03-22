New Trial Shows AstraZeneca Vaccine Is 79% Effective Against Symptomatic COVID-19

A trial involving over 32,000 adult participants in the United States, Peru and Chile has revealed that AstraZeneca's vaccine is 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effective at preventing severe disease, the company announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) A trial involving over 32,000 adult participants in the United States, Peru and Chile has revealed that AstraZeneca's vaccine is 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effective at preventing severe disease, the company announced on Monday.

The randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was conducted on 32,449 participants across 88 trial centers in the US, Peru and Chile. According to AstraZeneca, approximately 20 percent of participants were 65 years and over.

"The AstraZeneca US Phase III trial of AZD1222 demonstrated statistically significant vaccine efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation ... Vaccine efficacy was consistent across ethnicity and age. Notably, in participants aged 65 years and over, vaccine efficacy was 80%," AstraZeneca said in a press release.

"These findings reconfirm previous results observed in AZD1222 trials across all adult populations but it's exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time. This analysis validates the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus," Ann Falsey, a professor at the US University of Rochester school of Medicine and a co-lead principal investigator for the trial, said.

AstraZeneca added it would continue analyzing data and preparing for the Primary analysis to be submitted to the US food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.