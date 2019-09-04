New Tropical Storm Forms Near Mexico Coast - US Hurricane Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A tropical storm warning has been issued for about 200 miles of the Mexican coast, from the US border to the town of Barra del Tordo, the US National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

"NEW: Satellite wind data indicate that Tropical Storm #Fernand has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said via Twitter. "The Tropical Storm Warning has been expanded for the coast of northeast Mexico and is now in effect from Barra del Tordo to the mouth of the Rio Grande."

Unlike major hurricanes such as Dorian, which form off the coast of Africa and pick up strength in while heading west across the Atlantic, Fernand formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 200 miles offshore.

Fernand has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is heading toward Mexico at 7 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

Meanwhile, meteorologists are monitoring several disturbances in the Atlantic basin between Morocco and the Caribbean that have the potential to become hurricanes, according the private forecasting service AccuWeather.

The hurricane season typically peaks in September and October.