UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Tropical Storm Forms Near Mexico Coast - US Hurricane Center

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

New Tropical Storm Forms Near Mexico Coast - US Hurricane Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A tropical storm warning has been issued for about 200 miles of the Mexican coast, from the US border to the town of Barra del Tordo, the US National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

"NEW: Satellite wind data indicate that Tropical Storm #Fernand has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said via Twitter. "The Tropical Storm Warning has been expanded for the coast of northeast Mexico and is now in effect from Barra del Tordo to the mouth of the Rio Grande."

Unlike major hurricanes such as Dorian, which form off the coast of Africa and pick up strength in while heading west across the Atlantic, Fernand formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 200 miles offshore.

Fernand has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is heading toward Mexico at 7 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

Meanwhile, meteorologists are monitoring several disturbances in the Atlantic basin between Morocco and the Caribbean that have the potential to become hurricanes, according the private forecasting service AccuWeather.

The hurricane season typically peaks in September and October.

Related Topics

Africa Storm Twitter Rio Grande Mexico Morocco September October Border From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

46 minutes ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

40 minutes ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

1 hour ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

1 hour ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.