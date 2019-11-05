New Trump Rule Allows Coal Industry to Poison US Drinking Water - Environmentalists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) A new Trump administration proposal will allow US coal plants to emit toxic substances into water that millions of Americans drink every day, two environmental advocacy groups said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Andrew Wheeler announced a proposal to ease pollution limits on waste from coal-fired power plants and wastewater from steam electric power plants.

"EPA's own data shows that coal plants are the top source of industrial toxic water pollution in the country, which is known to contain mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, selenium, and dozens of other metals that are extremely harmful to human health and ecosystems even in very small quantities," the Sierra Club said in a press release.

In a separate statement, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) called the new regulations a "destructive ploy" to rescue a dying coal industry, whose share of US electricity generation has fallen from 50 percent to 27 percent in recent years due to competition from cleaner burning natural gas and renewables such as solar panels and windmills.

"This move may keep a coal plant operating a year or two longer, but the industry is on its last gasp and there's no number of rollbacks the Trump EPA can do to reverse its certain demise as a major US energy source," EWB President Ken Cook said in the release. "These steps taken by Mr. Wheeler will, however, continue to allow industry to cut corners and ignore its responsibility to protect drinking water sources from extremely dangerous contaminants."

The EPA's new rule extends clean-up deadlines for coal plants while returning some regulatory authority to individual states.