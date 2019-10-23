New Tunisia president sworn in after upstart poll win

Tunisia's new President Kais Saied took the oath of office on Wednesday after his surprise election victory over champions of the political establishment

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisia's new President Kais Saied took the oath of office on Wednesday after his surprise election victory over champions of the political establishment.

Saied, a conservative academic with no previous political experience who won the overwhelming support of younger voters in an October 13 runoff, was sworn in before members of the constituent assembly and other top state bodies.