UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Tunisia President Sworn In After Upstart Poll Win

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:31 PM

New Tunisia president sworn in after upstart poll win

Tunisia's new President Kais Saied took the oath of office on Wednesday after his surprise election victory over champions of the political establishment

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisia's new President Kais Saied took the oath of office on Wednesday after his surprise election victory over champions of the political establishment.

Saied, a conservative academic with no previous political experience who won the overwhelming support of younger voters in an October 13 runoff, was sworn in before members of the constituent assembly and other top state bodies.

Related Topics

Election Assembly October Top

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives Emirati students in Japan

19 minutes ago

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

49 minutes ago

China Shouguang vegetable prices up 3.2 pct in pas ..

2 minutes ago

British PM could target election as EU mulls Brexi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

1 hour ago

Abe Calls on China to Release Japanese Professor D ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.