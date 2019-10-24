UrduPoint.com
New Tunisian President May Reinvigorate Country's Foreign Policy - Outgoing Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

President-elect Kais Saied may give a renewed dynamic to Tunisia's place in the international community, outgoing Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed told Sputnik on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) President-elect Kais Saied may give a renewed dynamic to Tunisia's place in the international community, outgoing Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I believe that with the new president, Mr. Kais Saied, there may be a new dynamic to Tunisia's foreign relations. Tunisia is a country that is open to the world and wishes to develop advanced relations including with Russia in economy, and other fields," Chahed told a Sputnik correspondent on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea port city of Sochi.

The politician hailed the Russia-Africa forum as an opportunity for Tunisia to develop ties not only with Russia but also with a host of other African nations, taking the opportunity to underline Tunisia as an African nation and not only an Arab one.

Independent candidate Kais Saied was elected president over two rounds in what was a rare display of democratic elections both for Africa and the Arab world. Tunisia has been on a path towards democratization since the 2011 revolution that toppled long-time leader Zine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

