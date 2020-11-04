UrduPoint.com
New Turkish Cypriot Leader Ready To Participate In Settlement Summit - Cyprus President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

New Turkish Cypriot Leader Ready to Participate in Settlement Summit - Cyprus President

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said his first meeting with the new leader of the Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar, had been held in a friendly atmosphere, with Tatar announcing his readiness to participate in an informal five-party summit on Cyprus settlement.

Anastasiades' first meeting with Tatar took place on Tuesday evening at the residence of the UN Secretary General's envoy in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, in her presence, the government press and information bureau reported.

"I must say that the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere," Anastasiades said, speaking at the presidential palace after returning from the meeting.

"As expected, for my part, I spoke and expressed my intention to take part in the new five-party meeting, in line with the letter of the Secretary General of October 29, addressed to me, but I understand that a similar letter was sent to Mr. Tatar for us to discuss [Cyprus settlement] based on UN resolutions on the basis of bi-zonal bi-communal federation. Tatar said he was ready to take part in an informal five-party meeting, but other ideas should be presented on the table," he said.

Tatar previously stated that he was in favor of the creation of two states in Cyprus.

More Stories From World

