UrduPoint.com

New Twitter CEO Announces Major Reorganization - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:10 AM

New Twitter CEO Announces Major Reorganization - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced a significant company reorganization aimed to accelerate its growth and bring together different professionals who were previously divided by their job functions, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a companywide notice.

Twitter's new leader promised to focus on "clear decision-making, increased accountability, and faster execution," as he announced a number of organizational and leadership changes, which will allow the company to achieve its goals, the report said on Friday.

The company already notified the US Securities and Exchange Commission about the upcoming moves, the report added.

A number of Twitter's top officials confirmed their resignations on Friday.

The reorganization supposes the creation of three new divisions, including consumer, revenue, and core tech, which will be led by general managers, the report said. It is the first signal the new company's leadership intends to change the practices that did not give the opportunity to innovate, it added.

Former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Monday he will be serving on the company board through the spring after announcing his resignation from the lead corporate position.

Dorsey founded Twitter in 2006, becoming a billionaire technology entrepreneur.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Washington Twitter Company Job Lead Post From Top

Recent Stories

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

5 hours ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

5 hours ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

5 hours ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

5 hours ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.