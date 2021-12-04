New Twitter CEO Announces Major Reorganization - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced a significant company reorganization aimed to accelerate its growth and bring together different professionals who were previously divided by their job functions, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a companywide notice.

Twitter's new leader promised to focus on "clear decision-making, increased accountability, and faster execution," as he announced a number of organizational and leadership changes, which will allow the company to achieve its goals, the report said on Friday.

The company already notified the US Securities and Exchange Commission about the upcoming moves, the report added.

A number of Twitter's top officials confirmed their resignations on Friday.

The reorganization supposes the creation of three new divisions, including consumer, revenue, and core tech, which will be led by general managers, the report said. It is the first signal the new company's leadership intends to change the practices that did not give the opportunity to innovate, it added.

Former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Monday he will be serving on the company board through the spring after announcing his resignation from the lead corporate position.

Dorsey founded Twitter in 2006, becoming a billionaire technology entrepreneur.