New Twitter Files Release Shows Company Gave Protections To US Military PsyOps Accounts

Published December 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Twitter gave accounts connected to US military psychological influence operations special protections on the social media platform, reporter Lee Fang said in the latest release of the so-called Twitter Files.

"Twitter has claimed for years that they make concerted efforts to detect and thwart government-backed platform manipulation... But behind the scenes, Twitter gave approval and special protection to the US military's online psychological influence ops," Fang said via Twitter.

The Twitter Files are based on internal company records, released in collaboration with new CEO Elon Musk.

In 2017, a US Central Command official provided Twitter with a list of 52 Arab language accounts used to amplify certain messages, requesting priority service for six of the accounts and "whitelist" abilities for others, Fang said.

Twitter granted the whitelist request, essentially providing verified status to accounts without the standard blue checkmark, making them exempt from spam flags and more likely to show up on the platform, Fang said.

Despite knowledge that Pentagon propaganda accounts used covert identities, Twitter did not suspend many of the accounts for more than two years, while others remain active, according to Fang.

In 2020, high-level Twitter officials discussed the covert network, sharing the 2017 list, as well as 157 other undisclosed Pentagon accounts, Fang said.

In August, a Stanford internet Observatory report revealed a cross-platform US military propaganda network used to push anti-Russia and anti-China narratives. One account identified by Stanford was whitelisted by Twitter in accordance with the 2017 request, Fang said.

Previous Twitter File releases have provided insight into the company's decision to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and remove former US President Donald Trump from the platform.

