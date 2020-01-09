(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan is caused by a new type of coronavirus, Chinese media reported on Thursday.

Such a conclusion was made by a team of experts after a series of tests, the official China Central Television reported.

Local authorities in Wuhan confirmed on Sunday that the city had been dealing with 59 cases of patients exhibiting pneumonia symptoms since December 31, 2019, with seven in critical condition. All of the affected patients were receiving treatment while being quarantined, the local health commission in Wuhan said in a statement. None of the patients has died, the statement added.