New Types of Fraud Emerge in Russia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Russian Interior Ministry has recorded new types of fraud that appeared amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yuri Valyaev, the chief of the ministry's Main Directorate for public safety and coordination of interaction with executive bodies, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have recently registered the emergence of new types of fraud associated with the coronavirus infection," Valyaev said.

According to the official, some criminals are trying to find out the information about citizens' bank cards under the pretext of paying some alleged compensation for damage from the pandemic.

Others propose to buy fake rapid tests for or drugs from the coronavirus.

"Others sell permissions to travel across the region via the internet, which are actually issued completely free of charge," Valyaev added.

According to the ministry, in the first quarter of the year, the number of IT crimes increased by 83.9 percentage points in Russia compared to the previous year.

At the same time, the number of crimes committed on the streets, squares, in parks decreased by 3.3 percentage points. It has also become safer at transport facilities where 10.9 percent fewer crimes are recorded.