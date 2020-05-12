UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Types Of Fraud Emerge In Russia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:28 AM

New Types of Fraud Emerge in Russia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Interior Ministry

The Russian Interior Ministry has recorded new types of fraud that appeared amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yuri Valyaev, the chief of the ministry's Main Directorate for public safety and coordination of interaction with executive bodies, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Russian Interior Ministry has recorded new types of fraud that appeared amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yuri Valyaev, the chief of the ministry's Main Directorate for public safety and coordination of interaction with executive bodies, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have recently registered the emergence of new types of fraud associated with the coronavirus infection," Valyaev said.

According to the official, some criminals are trying to find out the information about citizens' bank cards under the pretext of paying some alleged compensation for damage from the pandemic.

Others propose to buy fake rapid tests for or drugs from the coronavirus.

"Others sell permissions to travel across the region via the internet, which are actually issued completely free of charge," Valyaev added.

According to the ministry, in the first quarter of the year, the number of IT crimes increased by 83.9 percentage points in Russia compared to the previous year.

At the same time, the number of crimes committed on the streets, squares, in parks decreased by 3.3 percentage points. It has also become safer at transport facilities where 10.9 percent fewer crimes are recorded.

Related Topics

Internet Interior Ministry Russia Drugs Bank Buy Same Criminals From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

31 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

2 hours ago

UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - S ..

11 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

20 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

20 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.