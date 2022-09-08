UrduPoint.com

New Typhoon Muifa May Approach Japan This Weekend - Meteorological Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Tropical storm Muifa has formed over the sea east of the Philippines and may approach Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa this weekend, Japan's Meteorological Agency warned on Thursday.

According to the agency, the typhoon has a central atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals (0.98 atm), which is going to decrease, with maximum winds of about 18 meters per second (40.3 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 25 meters per second. The storm is now moving at a speed of some 20 kilometers per hour (12.4 miles per hour) toward west-southwest and is expected to head north toward Japan's coast as it develops.

The agency also warned that the typhoon may reach the southern prefecture of Okinawa this weekend, bringing heavy rains and storm winds. Early next week the storm is expected to gain strength as it moves northwest, with maximum central wind speed reaching 50 meters per second.

The name Muifa has been used for typhoons forming in the western Pacific Ocean. In 2011, typhoon Muifa approached a number of countries in the Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, China and the Philippines, and killed at least 20 people, causing damage worth some $480 million.

