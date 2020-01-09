UrduPoint.com
New UK Ambassador To Russia Bronnert Arrives In Country - UK Embassy

Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

The United Kingdom's new ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Russia and will soon submit credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UK Embassy in Russia said on Thursday

Laurie Bristow, who served as the UK ambassador to Russia from January 2016, terminated his mission on January 3.

"The new UK Ambassador in Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Russia and will soon submit credentials to the Foreign Ministry and then to the Russian president," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

The embassy noted that Bronnert had already worked in Moscow in mid-2000s, when she served as the economic and trade counselor.

From 2015 to 2019, Bronnert served as a trustee of the British Council. Apart from that, she also used to serve as the economic and global issues director general at the UK Foreign Office and to work as the UK ambassador to Zimbabwe,

