UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New UK Ambassador To US Appointed After Trump Row

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:56 PM

New UK ambassador to US appointed after Trump row

Britain appointed its current UN envoy as the next ambassador to the United States on Friday after London's previous top diplomat in Washington resigned over comments about President Donald Trump

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Britain appointed its current UN envoy as the next ambassador to the United States on Friday after London's previous top diplomat in Washington resigned over comments about President Donald Trump.

Downing Street said Karen Pierce would replace Kim Darroch, who quit over leaked diplomatic cables in which he criticised Trump as "inept" and said the White House was "uniquely dysfunctional".

The appointment has been keenly watched to fill a vacuum left by Darroch's departure in July last year, and as Britain and the United States prepare for talks over a post-Brexit trade deal.

Pierce, a career diplomat who has previously served in Washington as private secretary to the British ambassador between 1992 and 1996, is the first woman to hold the post.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab called her "an outstanding diplomat" and the appointment came at a time of "huge opportunity" for the historically close nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington White House Trump London United States July Women Post Top

Recent Stories

Market rates of Gold in twin cities 07 Feb 2020

1 minute ago

Foxconn to start making face masks alongside iPhon ..

1 minute ago

CalPak Education Services opens community school i ..

1 minute ago

Sindh High Court stays handing over of the possess ..

1 minute ago

TECNO Real-time Cricket Challenge Hits Karachi Uni ..

21 minutes ago

Director Excise seeks property tax defaulters list ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.