New UK Chancellor Of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy For Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Newly appointed UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi on Saturday announced his candidacy for the post of the UK Prime Minister.

"Thanks to Brexit, we are now a free nation. Let's not just talk about the opportunities that follow, let's take them," Zahawi was quoted by Evening Standard newspaper as saying, while announcing his bid for the prime minister's office.

According to the outlet, Zahawi has launched his campaign with a pledge to "stabilize the economy" if he receives the post.

Earlier in the day, UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps also announced his intention to lead the Conservative Party and become the country's prime minister. He pledged to prepare an emergency budget, granting government support to companies with high levels of energy consumption.

Shapps and Zahawi joined a list of candidates, which among others includes Rishi Sunak, who has resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer on July 5.

Sunak announced his leadership bid on Friday, declaring that he intends to "restore trust" after the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wishes to lead the country "in the right direction."

In addition, the chair of the foreign affairs select committee, Tom Tugendhat, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, and attorney general Suella Braverman have announced their candidacies.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Earlier this week, another scandal with the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct, led to a string of resignations and eventually forced Johnson to step down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made.

