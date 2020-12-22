New UK COVID-19 Strain Unlikely to Affect Vaccine Efficacy Despite Higher Transmissibility

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Although the newly identified COVID-19 variant in the United Kingdom could transmit faster, it is unlikely to make existing vaccines less effective because the vaccines could still identify the new strain, virologists told Sputnik.

UK authorities introduced new Tier 4 restrictions for London and southeast England on Sunday, as part of their efforts to contain a new coronavirus strain that was believed to transmit more than 70 percent faster than other virus variants.

The dangers of the new COVID-19 strain have raised alarm all around the world, as a number of countries, including France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Russia and India, have suspended travel links with the United Kingdom.

In a report on the new COVID-19 strain, the UK government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) said the new virus variant could lead to 71 percent higher transmission rate than other variants and cause the R-value � the reproduction number of a virus � to grow from 0.39 to 0.93.

The N501Y mutation of the spike protein in the SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is likely the reason behind the new strain's higher transmissibility, the NERVTAG report said.

The discovery of the new COVID-19 strain has also raised concerns over whether existing vaccines, which have been approved in a number of countries including the United Kingdom, would still be effective against this new coronavirus variant.

However, virologists explained that the N501Y mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 is not significant enough to render existing vaccines ineffective.

"Only mutations in Spike can potentially affect the vaccine (Spike is one of the 16 proteins of SARS-CoV-2). In this case, we predict this mutation to increase the affinity with ACE2 [the human receptor], but not to change the molecular shape of Spike, so the vaccine will have the same efficacy. The immune system, trained by the vaccine, recognizes the whole Spike protein, therefore a single mutated aminoacid (out of 1250 aminoacids of which the Spike is made of) is unlikely to change the overall protein shape. In particular, this one changes only slightly the interface between Spike and ACE2," Federico Giorgi, a senior assistant professor of bioinformatics at the University of Bologna in Italy, told Sputnik.

Professor Giorgi's team has been tracking various mutations of the new coronavirus for months and they first identified the N501Y mutation in October.

"N501Y was already detectable in October, in the United Kingdom, USA and Australia, in less than 1 percent of the sequenced viruses. However, this is also due to the fact that these are the three countries that sequence the most. (I am not talking about positivity tests, I am talking about sheer number of genome sequences)," he said.

According to a report on the new COVID-19 strain from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the earliest case of this new variant was identified on September 20 and 1,108 patients infected by this virus variant have been identified in England as of December 13.

Since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, virologists around the world have been conducting genome sequencing tests to monitor possible mutations of the new deadly virus.

After China successfully contained local COVID-19 transmissions, Chinese authorities have been able to identify where new infected cases identified in the country were imported from based on genome sequence results.

A number of mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 were identified in the summer, including the D614G mutation that was also believed to increase transmission rates.

UK virologists believed the new COVID-19 variant raised alarms around the world because it could trigger faster viral growth rates.

"Viruses are constantly changing as a result of mutations that arise during the process of virus replication. I am not exactly clear why the appearance of the recent variant has provoked a greater reaction than other changes such as the D614G mutation which arose several months ago and which has clearly been shown to increase virus growth rates. Perhaps it is the simultaneous occurrence of multiple mutations, several of which by themselves can result in increased viral growth rates, which has given rise to the current alarm," Jonathan Stoye, a virologist at the Francis Crick Institute in London, told Sputnik.

Professor Giorgi illustrated how the N501Y mutation differs from other virus variants in terms of infection rates.

"The evidence suggests that this N501Y mutation confers a minor advantage over the standard strain, since its frequency went from below 1 percent to 10 percent of patients in the UK in two months. This is probably due to a higher affinity with the ACE2 receptor, and in other words a higher chance for the virus to enter the host (i.e. our bronchial/lung cells)," he said.

Nevertheless, the expert argued that it would be unnecessary to reintroduce draconian lockdowns to curb the highly infectious new virus variant.

"I don't think so [hard lockdowns are necessary]. Its faster transmission will increase the risk of infection during an exposure without social distancing or any protection. Using facemasks, washing hands etc. will kill this new strain as well as the previous strain. We must reduce exposure and be prudent," he said.

The Italian virologist stressed the importance of genome sequencing in identifying future possible mutations of the new coronavirus.

"I think the political strategy now and for the future must for all countries to increase the sequencing of viruses to the levels shown by the UK. As you can see, UK is leading the world effort in this virus sequencing race. It is almost obvious that they will be the first to detect mutations," he said.

According to the expert, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia are the top three countries that have conducted the most genome sequencing tests.