Open Menu

New UK Foreign Secretary Lammy Backs 'immediate Ceasefire' In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM

New UK Foreign Secretary Lammy backs 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Britain's newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated his support Friday for international efforts to secure an "immediate ceasefire" in the Israel-Hamas war and for the release of remaining hostages.

Lammy, 51, said he would "get to work with tireless diplomacy" towards those twin aims, in his first comments after becoming the country's top diplomat.

New Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer had confirmed Lammy -- the party's spokesperson on foreign affairs since 2021 -- in the post hours earlier, following Labour's landslide victory in the UK general election held Thursday.

"All of us recognise the agony of communities who have seen the scenes coming out of Israel and Gaza," Lammy said from the Foreign Office.

"But the job now is to get to work with tireless diplomacy to support an immediate ceasefire and move towards getting those hostages out.

"

Lammy, who replaced Conservative David Cameron as foreign secretary, added that he would "do all I can diplomatically" to support US President Joe Biden's efforts to secure the ceasefire.

Biden announced a pathway to a truce deal in May that he said had been proposed by Israel. It included an initial six-week truce, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza population centres and the freeing of hostages by Palestinian militants.

Israel's spy chief was expected in Qatar on Friday for the latest effort to seal a deal and free hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza, almost nine months into the Israel-Hamas war.

The UK government under Starmer's predecessor Rishi Sunak has supported the US-led efforts, and Labour regaining power is not expected to represent a shift in London's policy towards the conflict.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Foreign Office Israel Gaza Job Qatar London David United Kingdom David Cameron May Post All From Government Top Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

3 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

5 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

6 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

8 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

8 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

13 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

22 hours ago

More Stories From World