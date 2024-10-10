Open Menu

New UK Government Closes In On Major Employment Reform

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Britain's new Labour government on Thursday took a key step towards delivering major reforms to workers' rights with the presentation of its employment bill to parliament, pitting unions against businesses.

The bill contains key pre-election pledges, including a ban on zero-hours contracts, improvements to sick and maternity pay, and measures aimed at making it harder for employers to sack staff.

Other proposals are for increased flexibility around working hours and greater protection against sexual harassment in the workplace.

The proposed shakeup to employment legislation comes almost 100 days after Keir Starmer became prime minister following his Labour party's landslide general election win.

"This is a comprehensive bill which, once implemented, will represent the biggest upgrade in employment rights for a generation," business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said in a statement Thursday.

"It will raise the minimum floor of employment rights, raise living standards across the country and provide better support for those businesses who are engaged in good practices."

Since winning power in early July, Labour has acted swiftly to end drawn-out strikes by public- and private-sector workers over pay -- notably among doctors in Britain's free National Health Service.

