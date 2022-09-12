New UK King Charles III Delivers First Address to Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

UK King Charles III made his first address to the parliament after he was officially proclaimed the country's new sovereign, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) UK King Charles III made his first address to the parliament after he was officially proclaimed the country's new sovereign, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne.

Charles III thanked members of the British parliament for their condolences and paid tribute to the memory of the late queen.

"Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people, and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government, which lie at the heart of our nation.

This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion, she set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your councils, I am resolved faithfully to follow," the king said.

The orchestra performed the national anthem "God Save the King" after the speech.

Alongside members of parliament and peers of the realm, Prime Minister Liz Truss, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, attended the ceremony.