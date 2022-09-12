UrduPoint.com

New UK King Charles III Delivers First Address To Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 07:15 PM

New UK King Charles III Delivers First Address to Parliament

UK King Charles III made his first address to the parliament after he was officially proclaimed the country's new sovereign, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) UK King Charles III made his first address to the parliament after he was officially proclaimed the country's new sovereign, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne.

Charles III thanked members of the British parliament for their condolences and paid tribute to the memory of the late queen.

"Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people, and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government, which lie at the heart of our nation.

This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion, she set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your councils, I am resolved faithfully to follow," the king said.

The orchestra performed the national anthem "God Save the King" after the speech.

Alongside members of parliament and peers of the realm, Prime Minister Liz Truss, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom September God Family Government Labour

Recent Stories

German Defense Minister Says Europe Must Support U ..

German Defense Minister Says Europe Must Support US Nuclear Deterrence

2 minutes ago
 Hungary Calls External Obstacles to Construction o ..

Hungary Calls External Obstacles to Construction of NPP Violation of Sovereignty

3 minutes ago
 Kharkiv Faces Another Blackout as Smoke Rises Over ..

Kharkiv Faces Another Blackout as Smoke Rises Over City - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Israel, Germany Finishing Work on Strategic Partne ..

Israel, Germany Finishing Work on Strategic Partnership Agreement - Israeli Prim ..

3 minutes ago
 VAC of PARC approves 29 hybrid seed varieties for ..

VAC of PARC approves 29 hybrid seed varieties for cultivation

6 minutes ago
 17 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

17 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.