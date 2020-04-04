New UK Labour party leader apologises for anti-Semitism

The new leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party on Saturday apologised to the Jewish community for anti-Semitism in its ranks, calling it a "stain" and pledging to stamp it out

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry," Keir Starmer said in a statement after his victory was announced. "I will tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt that they could no longer support us."