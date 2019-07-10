New UK Leader Unlikely to Advance Relations With Russia, Keep Focus on Brexit - Think Tank

(@imziishan)

The relationship between Moscow and London, which has been strained in recent years, is unlikely to change under the next UK prime minister since United Kingdom's main focus now is Brexit, Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum, a non-profit think tank promoting UK-Russian cultural, commercial and political relations, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The relationship between Moscow and London, which has been strained in recent years, is unlikely to change under the next UK prime minister since United Kingdom's main focus now is Brexit, Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum, a non-profit think tank promoting UK-Russian cultural, commercial and political relations, told Sputnik.

In June, the UK Conservative Party said that its new leader would be announced on July 23 after its 160,000 members voted to choose between the two remaining candidates, former London Mayor Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The new leader of the Conservative Party will automatically become the next prime minister.

"In terms of the UK-Russian relations, I do not think much will change until Britain is clearer on Brexit, because I do not see the government seeing the UK-Russian relations as a number one priority.

The number one priority is Brexit. It's the future strategic direction of the United Kingdom and everything will come very quickly after that. I do not think there is going to be much effort from any prime minister to improve ties between London and Moscow until that question [Brexit] is resolved," Cobb said.

Speaking about the future Conservative leader, Cobb felt that Jonson had more chances of winning.

"At the moment, it is pretty fair to assume that Boris Johnson will win, he seems to be the frontrunner in the campaign. Jeremy Hunt, I think, would be a fine prime minister, perhaps would be a better fit," Cobb said.

In May, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to resign over her failure to deliver Brexit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster in late June that Moscow was ready to work with any elected prime minister of the United Kingdom.