UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New UK Leader Unlikely To Advance Relations With Russia, Keep Focus On Brexit - Think Tank

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:16 PM

New UK Leader Unlikely to Advance Relations With Russia, Keep Focus on Brexit - Think Tank

The relationship between Moscow and London, which has been strained in recent years, is unlikely to change under the next UK prime minister since United Kingdom's main focus now is Brexit, Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum, a non-profit think tank promoting UK-Russian cultural, commercial and political relations, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The relationship between Moscow and London, which has been strained in recent years, is unlikely to change under the next UK prime minister since United Kingdom's main focus now is Brexit, Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum, a non-profit think tank promoting UK-Russian cultural, commercial and political relations, told Sputnik.

In June, the UK Conservative Party said that its new leader would be announced on July 23 after its 160,000 members voted to choose between the two remaining candidates, former London Mayor Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The new leader of the Conservative Party will automatically become the next prime minister.

"In terms of the UK-Russian relations, I do not think much will change until Britain is clearer on Brexit, because I do not see the government seeing the UK-Russian relations as a number one priority.

The number one priority is Brexit. It's the future strategic direction of the United Kingdom and everything will come very quickly after that. I do not think there is going to be much effort from any prime minister to improve ties between London and Moscow until that question [Brexit] is resolved," Cobb said.

Speaking about the future Conservative leader, Cobb felt that Jonson had more chances of winning.

"At the moment, it is pretty fair to assume that Boris Johnson will win, he seems to be the frontrunner in the campaign. Jeremy Hunt, I think, would be a fine prime minister, perhaps would be a better fit," Cobb said.

In May, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to resign over her failure to deliver Brexit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster in late June that Moscow was ready to work with any elected prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Fine London Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Tank Brexit May June July From Government

Recent Stories

Insaf Insurance Card ensures 3.3 mln people for he ..

2 minutes ago

Former rulers behaved like kings by plundering nat ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall ahead of Powell testimony

2 minutes ago

UK-Russian Civic Society Ties Remain Strong Despit ..

2 minutes ago

US May Create Int'l Coalition to Protect Waters Of ..

13 minutes ago

Indian aircraft technician crushed by landing gear ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.