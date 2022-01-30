New UK Legislation to Allow Sanctions on Any Russian Organizations, Individuals - Truss

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) London is developing a draft law that will make it possible to impose sanctions on any Russian organizations and individuals, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

"We can only target companies with the direct involvement in destabilizing Ukraine. What we are looking to do is widen that, so any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia would be able to be targeted," Truss said in an interview for the UK broadcaster Sky news, adding that "there will be nowhere to hide for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's oligarchs, for Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state.

"

The draft law on toughening sanctions on Russia is expected to be presented in the UK parliament on Monday.

"This is not going to be simple for Russia," she said.

Truss added that London does not rule out the possibility that property of Russian oligarchs in the UK capital might be confiscated as part of toughened sanctions package against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine.

When answering the question that the sanctions might affect British investors, Truss said that "freedom and democracy" are "more important than immediate financial issues."