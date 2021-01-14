New UK-Linked Strain of COVID-19 Detected in 25 European Nations, Including Russia - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The UK-linked coronavirus variant, which is much more transmissible than the original one, has been detected in 25 countries of the European region, including Russia, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"Like all viruses, as it has circulated, the COVID-19 virus has changed over time. I do understand the concern around the possible impact of the SARS CoV-2 Variant of Concern (VOC) 202012/01 on our shared public health with 25 countries in the WHO European region, including Russia, reporting the new strain. This variant is 'of concern' as it has increased transmissibility. So far, we understand there is no significant change to the disease this variant produces, meaning the COVID-19 is not more, nor less, severe," Kluge said at a briefing.

According to Kluge, the new strain of the virus spreads across all age groups and its increased transmissibility causes concern.

"Without increased control to slow its spread, there will be an increased impact on already stressed and pressurized health facilities," he added.

Several new COVID-19 strains have been reported across the globe over recent weeks. In mid-December, the UK government reported that a new variant of the disease, which is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was discovered in southeast England.

Other variants have been discovered in South Africa and Brazil, raising fears over vaccine efficacy.