New UK PM Truss promises to 'ride out' economic storm

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Liz Truss on Tuesday promised that Britain would see sunnier days ahead despite the current economic gloom, as she made her first speech as prime minister after taking over from Boris Johnson.

Heavy rain and thunder forced supporters of the country's third female prime minister to scramble for cover as they waited for her to arrive in Downing Street.

But the clouds lifted as the 47-year-old former foreign secretary's motorcade swept in, and she vowed that the country would "ride out the storm" of double-digit inflation and soaring energy prices.

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply," she said.